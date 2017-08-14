Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after van smash

Have your say

A motorcyclist injured in a crash in South Tyneside remains in hospital in a serious condition.

However, police said their injuries are not life-threatening

The biker was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision on Saturday.

They were travelling along the Coast Road in South Shields at about 9.55am on Saturday when the bike collided with a van.

The rider was taken to hospital where they remain and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Callers are asked to quote reference number 411 of 12/08/17.