Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a crash in South Shields.
Emergency services attended Wenlock Road in the Simonside area just before 2pm today.
A section of the road was taped off by police following the incident.
The North East Ambulance Service said: "The initial call came in at 13.57.
"A male had come off a motorbike and had a head injury.
"They went by land ambulance to the RVI hospital in Newcastle."
Further details of the casualty's condition are not known.
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.