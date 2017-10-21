Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a crash in South Shields.

Emergency services attended Wenlock Road in the Simonside area just before 2pm today.

A section of the road was taped off by police following the incident.

The North East Ambulance Service said: "The initial call came in at 13.57.

"A male had come off a motorbike and had a head injury.

"They went by land ambulance to the RVI hospital in Newcastle."

Further details of the casualty's condition are not known.