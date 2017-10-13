Motorist has salary cut after being caught drink-driving

A trainee HGV driver has lost his licence and taken a drastic pay cut after he was caught drink driving.

Adam Brown, 20, was demoted by his employers and will have his pay reduced from £1,200 to £800 a month, after they found out about his transgression, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said Brown was seen driving his Vauxhall Corsa in Mill Lane, Hebburn, at 4.40am on Sunday, September 24.

She said he caught the attention of passing police because he was driving too fast.

Brown failed a roadside breathtest and was arrested and taken to a police where he recorded 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit being 35.

Brown, of Dorset Avenue, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Neil Hodgson, defending, said: “He is 20 years of age. It is his first time in court. The car was his and fully insured. He works for a transport company. He has a provisional HGV licence and they think so much of him that, instead of being a driver they are going to keep him on as a porter.

“He is paid £1,200 per month, which will be reduced to £850. On the night inquestion, he had been out with his friends, watching boxing.

“He jumped in the car to drive home. He didn’t think he was over the limit.”

Magistrates banned Brown for 18 months and fined him £196 and £85 costs.