Motorists face delays following South Shields crash

Drivers have been caught in traffic following a smash on a busy road.

The collision happened on the westbound side of John Reid Road in the town earlier tonight.

Emergency services have been on the scene to deal with the incident.

NE Traffic News tweeted: "RTC on the A1300 John Reid Road westbound #Jarrow delays likely emergency servies on scene."

One woman who was passing the scene told the Gazette: "The car was facing completely the opposite way and all of the right side was dinged.

"The driver looked as if he was in some pain as the ambulance arrived and we drove past."