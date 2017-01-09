Motorists warned of delays as work continues on Lindisfarne roundabout

Motorists are being warned of delays as work continues on a multi-million pound road improvement scheme.

Overnight road closures will be put in place, from Monday, on the slip road onto the A19 northbound.

A council spokesman said: “The overnight closures are to allow contractor Galliford Try to carry out essential repairs to the existing A19 highway drainage system.

Diversions will be in place during the closures which will take effect between 8pm and 6am.

The work is part of the Lindisfarne junction improvement scheme.

The scheme, which began last July, involves widening both the Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts and most of the dual carriageway in between from two to three lanes in both directions.

It is the first of a wider programme of strategic transport investment projects that are proposed to help reduce congestion, reinforce the economic potential of the A19 corridor and establish a strategic gateway into South Tyneside.

Other projects include the Arches junction (A194/A185) at Tyne Dock in South Shields and the approach to Testos Roundabout (A19/A185).

Galliford Try has undertaken a number of projects, including Littlehaven Promenade and Seawall at South Shields.

The project received £6.1m from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as part of the North East Growth Deal from Government.

The Local Growth Fund supports major capital investments promoting innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.