Moving evening of entertainment pays tribute to Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford

Performers from across the region came together to showcase their talents in a heartwarming tribute to South Tyneside couple Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Singers, dancers, comedians and magicians took to the stage tonight to perform in the couple's memory at a special show, held at the Customs House.

The event was organised as a tribute to Chloe and Liam who were killed on May 22 when they were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack, devastating family and friends.

The couple's parents were keen to keep their children's memories alive through the launch of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Tonight's event paid homage to the talented and loving couple - Chloe, 17, had a gift for performing while Liam, 19, was a talented cricketer.

The showcase was also raising funds for the trust, which aims to nurture the talents of aspiring performers and sports people and help them fulfill their dreams through the use of bursaries.

The eventwas organised as a tribute to Chloe and Liam who were killed on May 22 when they were caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

Hundreds of people came along to enjoy the packed programme of entertainment - which was put together by staff at the Customs House, with input from both families, and featured those who had close links to the couple.

The evening started with a moving speech from Customs House executive director Ray Spencer MBE who invited Chloe's dad Mark Rutherford to the stage to pay tribute to the pair.

Ray said: "Tonight is the first big event we have had as a fundraiser for the Trust.

"The Trust, of course, that we wish never had to happen.

Singer Amy Ridley performing on stage.

"But it has happened, and the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust is going to raise money for young people, the young people from this borough, who can live out the potential so sadly and tragically robbed from Chloe and Liam.

"And many of those talented young people have turned up tonight to show they are committed to the cause.

"And of course you have turned up to be committed to the cause.

"I was really touched when I was asked to be chair of the Trust, because it reflects what a great place we live in and how we all come together at terrible times."

The event was in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Mr Rutherford said: "I would just like to say on behalf of both families a massive thank you to Ray and the Customs House for putting on this event, because from day one when we set up the Trust, he said we would definitely have a night and here we are.

"And a special thank you to Stephen Sullivan from the Customs House, who has worked hard to get everybody organised for this event.

"I would just like to say it's unbelievable how proud we are this event is going ahead tonight and I just have to thank each and every one of you for turning up tonight.

"You have been behind us from day one and the support we have received has been incredible and I just want to thank you all very much."

A video montage showing highlights in the couple's life was then played before the showcase was opened by comedian and compare Cal Halbert, followed by a beautiful performance by singer Amy Ridley who sang songs including Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' and Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own.'

Other performances included those from Lumsdale Theatre Arts, True Heroes Choir, Performers Stage School, Harton Primary School Choir, Amy Ridley, Lumsdale Theatre Arts and South Tyneside Dance Workshop.

Comedian and compare Cal Halbert on stage with singer Amy Ridely.

Audiences were also blown away by performers including magician Joseph Mein, ukulele prodigy James Bassett, West End star Lucy Jayne Adcock, Best of South Tyneside’s Young Performer of the Year Ellie Stephenson.