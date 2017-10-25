MP gets insights into workings of community bank

An MP has been given an insight in to the operations of a major bank’s local branch.

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn visited the town’s TSB to learn more about the role of the bank in serving customers, supporting the local economy and investing in the community.

He met with Clare Duke, branch manager of the Ellison Street business, and Ms Bev Gibson, north east area director for TSB, as well as staff and customers.

The MP said he was delighted to see how the branch works.

Mr Hepburn said: “It was great to meet with Clare and Bev and the staff at the TSB branch in Ellison Street, who I got a chance to talk with.

“I got a great community feel for the branch.

“We all need financial advice at some point in our lives whether it is with buying our first car, saving for a home or mortgage or getting help when struggling with debt.

“The banks have a difficult job to do but it is great when people can pop in to their local branch and get the help they need.”

TSB Bank has a local network of 19 branches across the North East with 160 staff.

The bank aims to help as many charities in the community while also acting as a partner for the Pride of Britain search for unsung heroes.

Over the years the Jarrow TSB branch has held various charity events to support its charity partner, St Clare’s Hospice, including some very daring ones such as travelling across the Tyne on a zip wire and a Rainbow Dash fun run.