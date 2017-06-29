Multi-million pound plan to improve South Shields junction gets go-ahead

Multi-million pound plans to improve traffic flow a busy South Shields junction have been given the go-ahead.

The £8.1 million scheme aims to improve the layout of the Arches A185/A194 junction near Tyne Dock to reduce congestion.

Under the scheme the Arches and Hobson Way/Elswick Way roundabouts will become signalised junctions.

It would see a new one-way link from Hobson Way to Jarrow Road, while the section of Jarrow Road would be converted to one-way between the extended Hobson Way and the A194.

The A194 towards the Hobson Way/Elswick Way junction would be widened to enable two right turning lanes onto Hobson Way, while there are proposals for new and improved pedestrian and cycle routes.

The scheme was subject to a public consultation back in March and was formerly approved at a South Tyneside’s planning committee meeting on Monday, June 19.

It will cost £8.1m with £1.1m from the council and £7m from LGF subject to final business case approval.

Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport, said: “We’re delighted that the scheme has been secured planning permission.

“We held two public consultation events earlier this year and the feedback we received was very positive.

“I am sure the proposed improvements will be of huge benefit to those who regularly use this route.

“Good transport networks are key to boosting the borough’s economy and maximising employment and investment opportunities.” The work, which looks set to start in the Autumn and go on for a year, will be done in phases.

The first will remove roundabouts on A194/Newcastle Road and undertake work on Newcastle Road and Hobson Way.

Traffic will then be diverted along Hobson Way and a stretch on A185 will be closed to work on making short section of A185 one-way.