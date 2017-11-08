Mum and daughter set to star in Encore’s latest show

It will be a family affair for a popular singing group when a talented young performer follows in her mum’s footsteps.

Georgina Whale-Spencer, 16, from South Shields, is to perform alongside mum Trish Whale when Encore hit the stage at The Customs House next week.

Encore.

The St Wilfrid’s RC College pupil is stepping in to boost the soprano section, having been part of the Encore family since she was just a baby.

Trish said: “I performed with Encore when I was pregnant with Georgina and she’s been carried around as a baby and child on my hip during rehearsals, so to have her on stage next to me now is really special.

“I feel extremely proud to stand alongside her because I have watched her perform in other things over the years and it’s lovely to have her involved in something I have been doing since before she was born.

“What she’s done is bring some youth and vitality to the group.

“She’s really enjoying it and having fun and soaking everything up like a sponge.”

The show will be the third time the pair have performed together this year, starring in The Rock at The Customs House and a mother and daughter piece for Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle.

Encore have been together for 18 years and features 12 men and women from all over the North East, who perform with a four-piece band.

They are back from Tuesday, November 14, to Saturday, November 14, with an all-new show featuring a Me and My Girl section and a never-been- performed variation of Tears in Heaven.

Tickets, priced from £14, are available from the box office on: 0191 454 1234 or at www.customshouse.co.uk.

Performance times are at 7.30pm, with a 2pm matinee on Saturday, November 14. Tickets are also on sale for Encore’s Christmas show.