Mum and daughter take a walk as they add to Kian’s cancer fund

A nursery school girl is keen to get to the starting line in aid of cancer fighter Kian Musgrove.

Anna-Lucia Hopper, from Jarrow, will tackle the mini Great North Run with mum Laura, 33, after they were inspired to support the North East youngster by the three-year-old’s Bede Burn Kindergarden.

We want to raise as much as we can for him. Laura Hopper

The school has joined in the huge campaign to raise funds for the four-year-old from Newcastle who is in America receiving treatment.

Anna-Lucia, her mum , who works as an area development manager for photography firm Max Spielmann, and dad Daniel, 33, a civil servant have already helped the campaign with a £185 donation through selling her old toys on eBay.

Laura said: “It’s only about two miles and we’ll just be walking it, but I’ll be taking her hand.

“The nursery has already done a ‘wear blue for Kian day’ and we’ve all made donations.

“He’s quite a local boy so we wanted to help,

“She’s only three-and-a-half and I’ve told her she’s a superstar. “We want to raise as much as we can for him.”

The family’s online donations page has already raised more than £220.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Laura and Anna-Lucia can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laura-hopper