Mum’s £50k cancer treatment appeal to kick off with midnight walk

A midnight walk is aiming to kick start a £50,000 fundraising appeal to help a South Shields mum in her battle with cancer.

People across South Tyneside are being asked to put their best foot forward and join in the stroll, from Roker Pier to South Shields Pier, on Saturday May 20, in aid of Esma Richardson.

Esma Richardson. with her husband Steven. Picture by FRANK REID

The 39-year-old was diagnosed in January 2014 with stage four lung cancer, which had also spread to 19 other parts of her body.

She is currently part of a drugs trial helping to extend her life. However, scans last month found a growth on a lymph-node next to her kidney.

To have it removed, she will need to undergo Stereotactic radiotherapy - at an estimated cost of £50,000.

Family and friends are now rallying round the former hairdresser to help her raise the funds needed by hosting a series of fundrasing events.

We already have 50 people interested in taking part, but we would love for more people to get involved. Carly Simms

The walk, which will set off from Roker Pier in Sunderland at midnight. will be the first big fundraising attempt to kick start Esma’s journey to reaching her target.

Friend Carly Simms said: “We have a lot of fundraising events coming up, but the midnight walk is our first big one.

“We already have 50 people interested in taking part, but we would love for more people to get involved.

“The walk is open to all ages. My daughter is 11 and will be taking part which has encouraged more people to bring their children along.”

Esma Richardson. Picture by FRANK REID

To take part in the walk people are asked to pay £5 with an option to be sponsored.

Esma, who is mum to Connor, 19, Marcus, five and Andrew, three, and stepmum to Emma, 22, said: “The drugs trial helped give me my life back, and this treatment will help me to continue to live my life. “I’m really enjoying life at the moment and I’m enjoying being with my family that I don’t want to go anywhere. “I don’t even want to think about what will happen if I don’t get this money. I have to raise this money as I have too much to lose if I don’t.”

A Go Fund me page has been set up where people can make donations. People are also asked to pay their £5 entry fee to take part in the walk and any sponsorship they’ve collected on the page.

To find out more, you can visit Esma’s Facebook page here. To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/Esma-sJourney