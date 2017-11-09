Mum’s fury over Jet2 refusal of compensation for her holiday flight misery

A mum of toddler twin girls has blasted airline bosses for refusing compensation for a flight delay that turned a dream break in the Canary Islands into a holiday from hell.

Kayley Morton, 27, has vowed never to fly with Jet2 again after it denied responsibility for the near 24-hour airport hold-up – and won’t pay out.

Mortgage processor Kayley, of Cook Close, South Shields, says her family may now seek legal redress into the nightmare return from Fuerteventura to Newcastle.

The airline has admitted the evening flight on September 18 was delayed and then cancelled until the next day.

With no alternative accommodation available and airport shops shut, Kayley says she had to beg staff for milk and water for her now 19-month old twins Maisy and Mila.

Today, she insisted her family may take Jet2 to the small claims court to settle the wrangle.

Kayley said: “Jet2 is refusing to take responsibility or pay, which means the only option left to us may be the small claims court.

“We have written to them and they have replied to say that the delay was due to a problem with passport control and not its own procedures.

“It was a horrendous experience and as far as myself and my family are concerned, it was Jet2’s fault.

“They are claiming that is not the case and are washing their hands of it. Our treatment has been disgusting.

“This isn’t just about compensation, it is to ensure that the airline has better ways of dealing with customers in any future situation like this.

“We have written to them a final time and if we don’t get what we want, then we will consider taking this to small claims.”

Kayley had expected a trouble-free return to South Tyneside from the 11-day break with husband Craig, 28, their daughters, and her dad Trace Bulman, 54, and mum Lesley, 58.

But after arriving at the airport on time for their 9.25pm flight, they were told there was a delay.

It was midnight before the flight was cancelled, leaving them and around 200 other passengers to collect their luggage.

With Jet2 unable to locate spare hotel accommodation, travellers were forced to sleep at the airport.

Kayley also claims vending machines would not take cash and the airline could not supply spare nappies.

In desperation, other passengers supplied spare essentials and vouchers were given for a Costa coffee outlet and for a breakfast.

A replacement flight eventually took off at 5.50pm the following day, touching down on Tyneside just before 10pm.

* In a statement, Jet2 said the incident was out of its control and affected passengers should seek redress through their travel insurance.

A spokesman added: “Due to an incident involving another airline at Fuerteventura Airport earlier this year, the runway was closed for several hours, causing major disruption to all airlines flying to and from Fuerteventura.

“As a result, our scheduled flight to Newcastle was unable to depart that day.

“Despite our best efforts at the time, we were unable to source suitable accommodation at such short notice, however we took our customers to a hotel for lunch before their flight departed the following day.

“We have apologised to Kayley and all other affected customers for any inconvenience caused by these extraordinary circumstances.

“As it was completely beyond our control, we would advise any customers affected to contact their travel insurer.”