Murder investigation launched by police after man dies following stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing in a busy Newcastle street.

The 22-year-old was attacked in Princess Square, Newcastle city centre, on Monday.

A murder investigation is underway, according to police.

A Northumbria Police spokesman added: "The two people charged in connection with the incident are remanded in custody pending their court appearances.

"Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 reference number 482 20/02/17."