Murder victim remembered a year after his death with tributes outside pub

The friends and family of a man who was murdered after he was attacked on a night out at a bar have shown an outpouring of love for him a year on from their loss.

Ronnie Howard died after he was kicked and punched while in the Prince Edward pub at The Nook in South Shields causing the 31-year-old a bleed on the brain.

Flowers left outside The Derby, formerly known as the Prince Edward, in Prince Edward Road, South Shields.

It is thought the father of two sons died within minutes, if not seconds.

A year on from the tragedy, flowers have been left outside the pub, now The Derby, in memory of Ronnie.

Newcastle United displays and a picture drawn by one of his sons are among the tributes left in his name.

Notes with bouquets include one which said: "This wasn't meant to happen.

"Miss you all the world."

Another note reads: "RIP Ronnie.

"One year ago today.

"There is a big hole in our hearts where you used to be.

"Fly high with your grandad son, love and miss you."

One tribute outside the Prince Edward Road pub says: "Miss you always Big Man.

"Can't believe it's been a year."

Another said: "Always remembered Ron, we will miss you always," while a different note says "You are always in our thoughts until we all meet again.

"God bless you, all our love."

One attached to a single rose says: "Love you so much Ron.

"Keep looking over us and the Toon."

Married father-of-three Michael Wilson, 35, of Hylton Avenue, South Shields, admitted manslaughter but denied murder and was convicted by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Last October, he was jailed for at least 16 years.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the incident happened inside the pub after Wilson decided he wanted Ronnie "out of the way" so he and his friends could attack Ronnie's best friend and cousin Anthony Jefferson.

David Wood, 28, of Sunderland Road, Anthony Kenrick, 33, of Centenary Avenue and Paul Haley, 26, of Ascot Gardens, all South Shields, all admitted assault on Mr Jefferson.

Wood and Kenrick were sentenced to 20 months behind bars.

Haley was sentenced to 18 months.