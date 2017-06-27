Music fans warned time is running out to snap up priority tickets for Bents Park gigs

Concert fans looking to guarantee access to this year’s summer concerts in South Tyneside are being warned time is running out for priority tickets.

Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will kick off the gigs at Bents Park, South Shields, on Sunday July 9.

She will be followed by X Factor stars Louisa Johnson, 2016 winner Matt Terry, Jedward and 5 After Midnight on July 23.

The gigs will end with Sister Sledge taking to the stage on July 30.

Each year, the concerts attract tens of thousands of people with the venue regularly reaching capacity and gates having to be closed, leaving many people disappointed.

For the first time, priority tickets - costing £5 - have been made available guaranteeing admission and earlier access to the park.

For anyone not wanting to buy one, admission remains free but will be on a strict first come, first served basis.

Ticket sales close a week before each show.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: As we get closer to the event we’ve noticed sales have stepped up again, and with the closing dates approaching we would like to remind everyone that time is running out.

“As soon as the park is full, we will be forced to turn people away and we don’t want anyone to be left disappointed at having to miss their favourite act.”

Priority Access Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival by calling 0844 844 0444 or visiting the Shop @The Word South Shields marketplace.