Nadine’s new album inspired by harrowing world events

A singer-songwriter is hitting home a thought-provoking political message with her latest album.

Nadine Shah, from Whitburn, has taken the inspiration for her third LP release Holiday Destination from migrants and refugees who have fled to Greece after seeing people complain about it ruining their break.

The 10-track album follows on from debut Love Your Dum and Mad in 2013 and Fast Food, which was issued in 2015.

Nadine, who now lives in London, said the title track is “A response to this really harrowing news piece about migrants and refugees arriving on the shores of Kos in Greece by the thousands.”

She added: “There were some holidaymakers being interviewed and they were talking about how the situation was ruining their holiday.

“Despite their total and complete lack of empathy the thing which shocked me most was their bold and unashamed stance of saying such things on national television.

“This is what we’re seeing across the globe: people proudly expressing this hate fuelled rhetoric.

“It’s like, wow – some people really don’t care and they’ll happily talk about how they don’t care. I just don’t get it.”

She has also spoken of how her own experiences when travelling have also an impact on how she sees the world.

“So on this one trip to the States, I’m taken to the other side of the airport in this room where everyone in the room has brown skin – and they’re all looking at me like ‘what are you doing here?!’

Even on Twitter I’ve had people telling me ‘oh, go back to where you’ve come from’ – and I’m like what? South Shields? Nadine Shah

“I just made this joke, I just said – ‘oh, I’m Pakistani.’

“And then everyone started to laugh.

“But it’s just like – that’s totally about a rise in nationalism that I’m seeing.

“It’s completely terrifying.

“Even on Twitter I’ve had people telling me ‘oh, go back to where you’ve come from’ – and I’m like what? South Shields?

“It’s a proper identity crisis for me.

“I’m a second-generation immigrant – I was born in England, I’m very English – proper English, mate, but I’m also culturally Muslim.”

The album is released by 1965 Records and is available to buy now.

In addition to an in-store gig at Rough Trade’s East London store, Nadine has set out on a 12-date tour to showcase her new work.

She plays Hall Two of Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, October 10, at 8pm, and will be supported by Life.