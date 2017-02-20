NASA to host press conference on ‘exoplanets’

NASA is to hold a news conference to present findings on new planets that orbit stars rather than the sun, known as “exoplanets”.

The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website on Wednesday.

Media and the public also may ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

The briefing participants are:

· Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

· Michael Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium

· Sean Carey, manager of NASA’s Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC, Pasadena, California

· Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

· Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

A Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held following the briefing at 3pm with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish.

For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and updated scheduling information, visit www.nasa.gov/nasatv.