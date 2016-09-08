Natalie extends mum-massage service to babies too

A South Tyneside mum who took a leap of faith after being made redundant is celebrating business success.

Natalie Wiley has been working as a holistic therapist and sports masseuse for less than a year.

Natalie Wiley working with Lorraine Milan and her eight-week-old daughter Juliette Morgan.

But already she has taken steps to expand her company – Realign Sports & Holistic Massage – after seeing one of the treatments she offers really take off.

In addition to offering pregnancy massages she is now branching out to provide baby massages to little ones.

The 37-year-old, from Dulverton Avenue, South Shields, said: “Since starting my own business less than a year ago things have gone from strength to strength, and I now have lots of regular clients.

“One of my favourite treatments to do is pregnancy massage, as it offers so much relief to expectant mothers.

“Baby massage has so many benefits - not only providing a lovely bonding experience for new parents and their baby - but it also has a host of benefits such as boosting immunity, supporting relaxation, routine building and sleep, and assisting with conditions like colic, constipation and wind.” Natalie Wiley

“I’ve had lots of pregnant clients who I’ve built lovely relationships with from seeing them regularly throughout their pregnancies, so I decided to do baby massage as an extension of that service so I can maintain those friendships and I also get to see the little ones after the birth.”

As well as offering a range of sports massage and holistic therapy treatments, including Thai massages, Indian head massage and Swedish and sports massages, using Neals Yard Organic products for her treatments, she has added one-to-one baby massages to her list.

She also carries out sessions for small groups within people’s homes.

Soon she is hoping to launch sessions in Cleadon for parents and their new babies.

“At the moment I offer one-to-one and small group tuition in the home, but I hope to start a group in the community soon to offer a more social experience.”

For more information or to book an appointment, call Natalie on 07910500850, email natalie@realignme.co.uk, or check out the Facebook page @realignnortheast