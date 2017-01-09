‘Nazi’ troll who told MP she ‘would get it like Jo Cox’ admits fresh charges against Twitter users

An internet pest from South Tyneside who sent threatening emails to an MP telling her she 'would get it like Jo Cox' has now admitted trolling Twitter users.

Newcastle Crown Court heard John Nimmo sent shocking messages to Liverpool Wavetree Labour MP Luciana Berger which left her "terrified" for the safety of her family.

Luciana Berger MP.

Nimmo, 28, who signed off from the emails with “your friend the Nazi”, admitted sending threatening communications in relation to the offences last July.

During a second series of sickening taunts, Nimmo, of Moreland Road, South Shields, sent emails to an anti-hate crime organisation threatening to blow up a mosque.

He posted the sickening claims on the website of Faith Matters - a non-profit group that focuses on countering terrorism.

During the outrageous rant, Nimmo warned “death will come to all muslims” and called himself a “holy crusader”.

He admitted two charges of sending grossly offensive messages and two of conveying a threatening message in relation to the communications at an earlier hearing.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Nimmo pleaded guilty to a third batch of taunts - this time targeting two Twitter users.

Nimmo branded one woman a “danger to children”, used the hashtag #paedo and publicly accused the user of being part of a paedophile ring.

He made anti-semitic comments against another Twitter user and warned him he was “dead meat”.

Nimmo entered guilty pleas to two offences of sending a communication conveying a grossly offensive message and one of sending a communication conveying a threatening message when he appeared in court via videolink to HMP Durham.

Judge Amanda Rippon adjourned sentence in relation to all matters until February 10 but gave no indication what the likely outcome would be.

The court heard prosecutors intend to apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order at the next hearing, to monitor his future activities.

Nimmo was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Rippon lifted reporting restrictions which had prevented publication of his previous guilty pleas and told Nimmo “this means your offences can now be reported in the papers”.

A previous magistrates court hearing was told the sinister, anti Semitic emails to Labour MP Ms Berger contained a picture of a knife with the phrase “you will get it like Jo Cox” - who was murdered in her constituency las year.

In the emails Nimmo claimed that he would “revenge Josh Bonehill-Paine” - who was arrested and jailed in 2015 for inciting racial hatred against Jews.

The threats had caused Ms Berger “great fear and anguish,” and she was left very hesitant to be anywhere alone.

In a statement read at the magistrates hearing, the MP said: “I have had anti Semitic messages before but this time they were alongside references to my colleague Jo Cox.

“This incident has impacted on me. For all I knew the offender could have been residing next door to me.”