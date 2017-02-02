Neighbours rally to help family of man who died while out walking his dog

A Sunderland neighbourhood has rallied round to raise funds for the family of Michael Doda after his tragic death.

The 24-year-old, from Town End Farm, died while out walking with his beloved dog Simba on January 26.

Michael Doda with mum Michelle Doda.

The two-year-old American akita stayed by his side until help arrived after Michael was found in East Boldon by a passer-by.

Now the community has come together to organise fundraising events to help Michael’s family pay for anything they may need, including funeral costs.

Earlier this week, the Town End Farm Residents Association held an event at St Bede’s Communtiy Centre, which raised around £400.

And now the association has organised a second charity day on Friday, February 3, at the same venue, in Blackwood Road.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Jean Bramham, who was Michael’s neighbour, said: “The association held an event on Tuesday which was well attended.

“Everybody on the estate is behind raising money for him as he was a lovely lad.

“He lived on the estate and was my neighbour.

“All the money will go to the family to pay for what they need.

“The event on Friday will feature a cake sale, bingo, and face painting,

“Everyone is welcome to pop along to the centre from 9am to 3pm.

“We just want to raise as much as possible.”

A separate event will also be held on Friday morning from 9am at the Bunny Hill Centre, in Hylton Lane, in a bid to widen the community fundraising appeal.

A fundraising page to help pay for the funeral has now raised £1,960 of its £3,000 goal.

To donate online visit: www.gofundme.com/raise-money-for-michael-funeral