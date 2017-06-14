New £10,000 woodland trail area launched at school in Jarrow

A school enjoyed a tree-mendous turnout as a special event was held to launch a new £10,000 woodland area.

Epinay School, based on Clervaux Terrace, Jarrow, hosted a Tea in the Trees event.

The school has developed an area of woodlands to create an outdoor trail.

It comes after the school was one of the first to receive a £10,000 ‘Bags of Help’ grant from supermarket chain Tesco.

A team from Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle came on-site at the school in January to prepare the area, with changes taking place over a number of months.

The Tea in the Trees event helped to launch it, with the Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, and the Deputy Mayoress, Cathy Stephenson, joining in the celebrations and experiencing some of the outdoor activities.

Christopher Rue, executive headteacher at the school, said: “Our pupils are very lucky to have access to this new and exciting area and we are looking forward to developing a wide range of programmes that enhance the curriculum and learning.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped make this possible, what a special learning environment we have.”

Tesco set up the community grant scheme with the introduction of the 5p carrier bag levy

The money raised from the levy is shared out to local groups and good causes.

Epinay School has also developed links with the Woodland Trust and is working towards obtaining Gold in the Green Tree Schools Award.

Part of the award includes the planting of 420 hedging plants.

The school has further plans for the woodland walk, including further developing a ‘forest school’ and using it for curriculum-led activities.

It is also looking to invite local schools, nurseries and community groups on-site, and is keen to share its new resources, ideas and school programmes.