New £5m scheme set to improve two South Tyneside roads

A £5million plan to improve two roads in South Tyneside has been announced.

South Tyneside Council is set to receive £3.66million of funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) to help finance the project.

These schemes will provide much needed upgrades to essential local roads up and down the country Chris Grayling

One of the improvements will see a lane gain and lane drop arrangement on the A19 northbound approach to the Tyne Tunnel.

It is designed to help traffic movements between the A194 and A185 junctions - with the aim of providing connectivity to employment sites, including Nissan and the Port of Tyne.

The DfT will provide £2.05million in funding for the £2.93million project.

The other scheme will see the introduction of traffic signals at the junction of the A194 Leam Lane and B1306 Mill Lane in Hebburn to improve the reliability of traffic flows.

There will be £1.61million of DfT funding for the scheme, which will cost £2.36million overall.

It is part of a £345.3million funding package to improve local roads and public transport across the country.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “These schemes will provide much needed upgrades to essential local roads up and down the country, cutting congestion, improving safety and shortening journey times for drivers. They will also help boost regional economic growth by unlocking jobs and supporting vital new housing development.”