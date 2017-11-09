New agency venture for South Shields entrepreneur

A serial entrepreneur is passing on his business skills to help companies in South Tyneside flourish.

We are Concept is the latest venture Neil Stephenson has thrown his weight and expertise behind.

It’s a company I feel very strongly about which has a lot of ambition and potential. Neil Stephenson

The 45-year-old former Harton Comprehensive School pupil made his name in the world of technology after helping to transform an IT business into a multi-million pound empire.

Now he has turned his attention to a new company which he has founded alongside local and national creative industry veterans Dean Rutter and John McEwan.

Mr Stephenson worked his way from marketing and sales director to chief executive of Onyx, helping the company boost its turnover from £1million to £30million, before selling it in a £65million deal.

He said: “Through discussions with local companies and businesses, there seemed to be a gap in the market for a local agency to offer a full range of branding, creative and design services deployed across print and web, along with consulting and strategic help.

“After talking with both John and Dean, We are Concept was created. Both men are well-respected within the field of advertising and have more than 20 years’ experience between them.

“The company provides a place people can come for all their branding, marketing and advertising needs.

“What’s good about it is - we are local. It’s a company I feel very strongly about which has a lot of ambition and potential. It’s a company that is going to grow.”

We are Concept, based at One Trinity Green in South Shields, is a full design, advertising and marketing agency.

It aims to provide clients with a range of opportunities in which to market their business by offering branding, advertising, marketing packages as well as strategic and design advice.

Advice is also given on exhibitions and within the digital arena.

The business has only been trading for a few months, but has already won a string of new projects to complement its existing client base.

Mr McEwan said: “Our proposition has been well received by our new and existing clients alike and the future looks incredibly positive.”

The business is ideas led but results driven.

Mr Stephenson said: “The business is looking to scale quickly and grow revenues over the next three years.”

For more information, visit www.weareconcept.co.uk.