New benches dedicated with moving service at Hebburn Cemetery

A moving service marked the official opening of a new dedicated quiet areain a South Tyneside Cemetery.

Visitors to Hebburn Cemetery now have a place to sit, relax and think about their loved ones after a group of residents set about revamping and cleaning up the area.

The group - known as Friends of Hebburn Cemetery - was formed after the place was attacked by vandals earlier this year.

Since then, their fundraising ventures has enabled CCTV cameras to be installed in the cemetery.

The cash has also enabled them to install new benches which has also created a dedicated quiet area for visitors.

Deacon Peter Jones, from St Aloysius Church, led a service in the grounds to officially dedicate the benches.

Couns Adam Ellison and Richard Porthouse, who have given their support to the group, also gave speeches along with John Stewart - one of the fundraisers.

The service was attended by residents of all ages who were given the chance to remember their loved ones as the Last Post was played by buglers from Hebburn Sea Cadets.

Mr Stewart said: “The service was brilliant. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.

“The feedback we have received for what we’ve done to the place has been really positive - it has been quite overwhelming.

“We really can’t thank everyone enough for all their support and the businesses.

“The area is so much nicer and having this area gives people somewhere they can go to sit and relax.”

The group aim to continue the clean-up of the area.