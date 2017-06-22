New CCTV installed at vandal hit Hebburn Cemetery

CCTV has now been installed within a South Tyneside cemetery thanks to the fundraising efforts of residents.

People, who have loved ones resting at Hebburn Cemetery, were left heartbroken and angry when the area was trashed by vandals, earlier this year.

Friends of Hebburn Park have new CCTV camera installed in Hebburn Cemetery. John Stewart

The attack on the place prompted a group of friends to come together to launch a community-wide effort to raise the funds needed to have CCTV installed within the grounds.

Now, their plan has become a reality after more than £10,000 was collected through a range of events and donations.

The cameras are now in place. The group have also been able to create a quiet area within the grounds complete with new benches.

These will be blessed in a special service, open to all, which will be held on Tuesday at 5.45pm.

We are all just chuffed to bits with how things are turning out. John Stewart

Fundraiser, John Stewart said: “The community has done it. We now have CCTV installed in Hebburn Cemetery.

“Together, we have been able to raise £10,000 to cover the cost of the cameras and the installation - which is fantastic.

“We are also continuing to do our monthly clean-ups and have a lot of people coming down to help out.

“We have a young boy who is only two who comes down with his mam, right up to those in their 70s.

“Local councillors Richard Porthouse and Adam Ellison also come down and take part.

“We have also been able to create a quiet area with four lovely benches.”

The fundraising efforts were prompted in February after families discovered the graves of their loved ones had been desecrated.

Ornaments had been stolen and headstones had been ripped from their plinths and toppled over.

Rubbish had also been strewn across the cemetery.