A new drop-in service for ex-military personnel launches in South Tyneside this week.

The South Tyneside NAAFI Break drop-in service will provide help and support for veterans across the borough and will hold its first session tomorrow.

The service, provided by South Tyneside Council and South Tyneside Homes, will take place on the first and third Wednesday of every month, between 10am and 11am, at Trinity House, 134 Laygate, South Shields.

The drop-in sessions form part of the council’s Armed Forces Outreach Service and is run by veterans, for veterans.

It is a place where ex-military personnel and reservists can meet, socialise and get advice from a wide range of organisations on issues relating to employment, housing and training and finance as well as their overall health and wellbeing.

Coun Ed Malcolm, chair manof South Tyneside Armed Forces, said: “From our discussions with veterans, we know how difficult it can be for returning services personnel to integrate back into civilian life.

“That is why we work tirelessly to provide the right support and advice for ex-military personnel to make their transition back to civilian life as smooth as possible.

“These drop-in sessions offer ex-service personnel the opportunity to speak to veterans who have been in the same position as them and who can provide real honest advice to walk them through the process of accessing training, housing, financial help and employment.”

For more information go to www.southtyneside.gov.uk/armedforces or call South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.