New exhibition in South Shields set to celebrate shipyard history

A new exhibition is set to sail in at South Tyneside’s new library.

‘Yards on the Tyne’ will open in March at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in Market Place, South Shields, after the success of current exhibition Lost Dialects.

Tom Kelly has helped to put together the exhibition.

The exhibition will include images from shipyards that operated across the River Tyne.

Poet and author Tom Kelly, who has helped to put together the exhibition, said: “Our hope is to capture the work and men of the great shipyards that dominated the Tyne. We were inspired by the success of the Lost Dialect exhibition at the Word which has shown us of the incredible interest and power of our region’s history.

“A history that should never be forgotten.”

The photographs of the shipyards will produce information on when they opened and closed, where the ships were built and repaired. Ships built on the river include the ‘Manuretania’, the HMS Kelly, captained by Louis Mountbatten, and the John B Bowes.

Yards on the Tyne will run for approximately three months and will open at the beginning of March.

Richard Barber, film maker and organiser of Yards on the Tyne, said: “I want us to celebrate and commemorate where appropriate, our past.

“Heavy industry was such an important part of shaping who we are in the North East.

“It’s good if we can keep some of that alive and be proud of what ordinary people achieved. This comes alive through language.

“I just want people to engage in activities, and through them celebrate the North East dialect.

“It is a bit of fun with a serious purpose.”