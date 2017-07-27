New faces sail into Port of Tyne

Have your say

The Port of Tyne has welcomed two new faces to its board.

Alison Thain and Geoff Brown have joined as non executive directors.

Port of Tyne

Ms Thain is a former chief executive of Thirteen Group and former regional chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), while Geoff is the former global managing director of Halcrow Transportation.

Port chairman Lucy Armstrong says she is delighted with the latest additions.

She said: “I am pleased to welcome two prominent business leaders to join the team.

“Alison and Geoff’s combined skills and experience add strength and expertise to the board.”

Ms Thain is one of the region’s most dynamic business women, until recently managing the region’s biggest housing association – The Thirteen Group, as well being a member of Tees Valley Unlimited – the sub-regional Local Enterprise Partnership.

She is currently vice- chairman of the CBI North East Council, a governor at Sunderland University and vice-chairman of Darlington Building Society.

She said: “I am delighted to join the Port of Tyne and I am passionate about the future that this region has to offer.

“I look forward to working with the board to ensure that the port’s potential is fully exploited.”

Mr Brown is a chartered civil engineer of more than 30 years standing, with experience in senior executive roles in major organisations operating throughout the UK and internationally.

He is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers and Fellow of the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation, a non-executive director and chairman of the Mersey Gateway Crossings Board and a non-executive director of Tees Valley Sport.

He said: “It’s an exciting time for the region and I believe that the Port of Tyne has a major role to play in unlocking future growth and productivity.”

The Port of Tyne’s economic impact was recently assessed to add an estimated £680 million to the North East economy, supporting almost 14,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

The port is one of the UK’s biggest deep-sea ports operating in bulk commodities, cars, cruise and ferry, logistics and manages a growing portfolio of commercial property.