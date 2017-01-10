New gym opens to nurture kickboxing champions of the future

A club with a track record of nurturing kickboxing champions has opened the doors to its own gym.

Kuei Ling Kickboxing was based in The Fight Factory, in Laygate, South Shields, for a number of years

But last year, head coach and owner Steve East was handed the keys to a property at 40 Maxwell Street, in South Shields.

The building was revamped and now features a main training area, reception and smaller training rooms.

Mr East said: “The club was getting bigger and the place where we were was no longer meeting our needs.

“Making the move and having our own gym was always about looking forward.

“We had more and more fighters who were turning professional and we needed a place where we could train professional fighters.”

The club boasts six coaches with 300 years of kickboxing and martial arts experience between them.

Sessions cater for those interested in the sport from the age of four upwards.

Mr East added: “It was always my dream to have my own gym. It took a lot of effort and a lot of hard work but it has all been worthwhile.

“It’s great to be able to have a place full-time which also caters for the community.”

The gym runs Little Dragon sessions for those aged four to six years on Tuesday, Friday and Saturdays, juniors on a Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with adults sessions in contact and K1 style on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Friday and Sundays.

Private and one to one sessions are also available at the gym.

For information on the club and what is available, visit Kuei Ling on Facebook or call or text 07946 389 945.

New members welcome.