New handbooks to help victims of domestic abuse in South Tyneside

Domestic abuse victims in South Tynside can turn to a new advice book to help them get advice and support.

The handbook is aimed at both adults and children affected by abuse as well as professionals who work with them.

It provides safety advice to victims as well as directing them to sources of confidential help and support.

It also contains practical information for victims who choose to leave a relationship including accessing Legal Aid for advice, family mediation and representation in court.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “Domestic abuse can happen to anyone, at any time, and isn’t just physical violence; it can be psychological, emotional, sexual or financial.

“We are committed to tackling this issue and supporting victims. No one need suffer in silence.

“This handbook is an extremely valuable resource; both for professionals working with people who may be affected by abuse or for victims who need to know where to go for confidential support and advice.

The free directory is being distributed among professionals including social workers, police officers and housing officers as well as copies being left in doctors’ surgeries, community centres, libraries and children’s centres.

Julie Robinson, chairwoman of South Tyneside Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum said: “This is such a useful handbook for anyone affected by domestic abuse, and those who support them.

“Having all of this information in one place will hopefully make it much easier for victims and survivors to receive the help and advice they need.”