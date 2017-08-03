New home for South Tyneside recruitment agency

A South Tyneside recruitment firm is on the move.

CDS Recruitment has announced its relocation to larger offices in Jarrow.

The company, established seven years ago and operating in the engineering, technical and scientific sectors, has remained true to its South Tyneside roots, relocating from The Quadrus Centre in Boldon to Jarrow’s Clerveaux Exchange, Conference and Business Centre.

Once Jarrow’s police station, the building has been transformed into a £1.2 million business complex.

Managing director Chris Sultman said: “Our new office comes at a time of expansion for the business.

“There are five of us in the team and while the relocation provides us with space to increase headcount if required, we also know that it is important to provide our existing team with a good working environment.

“We have enjoyed considerable success in recent times and that is through understanding the needs of the firms we represent and the candidates we put forward. This has allowed us to place people at all levels particularly at middle management where there continues to be a gap in the market.

“We are enjoying supporting a number of growing companies across a variety of sectors including rail, aerospace, automotive, food and pharmaceutical and our team has over 15 years of technical recruitment per consultant.

“The industries and skillsets we recruit for require many cross transferable skills and our interactive database of candidates and proactive searches allows the team to be extremely successful in placing the best candidates available in the market.

“We are constantly interviewing and networking to find the best engineers who are looking for a new position.”

One recent senior appointment was for Opus Medigas, based in Boldon, for whom Chris successfully assisted in the placing of now managing director, David Prior.

David said: “Through a very thorough interview process with Chris and his team which included telephone screening, followed by a face-to- face interview, I was able to go for a position which really appealed to me.

“My degree is in engineering and business and I began my career as a mechanical apprentice. I progressed to specialise in gas, chemical, process systems and operations for a range of leading engineering and manufacturing companies, one of which was in my previous role working in the

United Arab Emirates.

“Looking to get back to the North East, CDS identified the position at Opus Medigas, which designs and installs medical gas across the UK. The team did the ground work and research that I could not do being so far away. It was a perfect fit for me and I was successfully appointed.

“The role really lends itself to my capabilities with the balance of both technical and business expertise. I am looking forward to growing the company and continuing to work on and identifying interesting projects to help us develop and deliver for our clients.”