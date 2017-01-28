New homes could light the way for new traffic signals

More traffic lights could be installed on a major route in and out of South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed signals may be drafted in on the junction of the A194 Leam Lane in Jarrow and Mill Lane, which leads to Hebburn, to handle extra vehicles generated by a growing town.

The management scheme is being considered as homes are being built in Hebburn, including The Maples, which is being constructed by Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes off Monkton Lane.

The council says an increase in vehicles may mean a need for new traffic management measures.

A spokesman said: “When phase two of the new housing development on Monkton Lane is occupied there will be a requirement to manage the flow of additional traffic in the area.

“As a result of more housing, more cars will wish to use Mill Lane and as such signalling may be required at the roundabout.

“The housing development is ongoing.

“There is no date for the implementation of any signalisation of the roundabout at present and any necessary consultation will take place in due course.”

Readers have been having a say on the suggestion.

Callum Slater said via Facebook: “No need at all. Look at the John Reid Road.

“That shows that you don’t need traffic lights there.”

Alison Simpson also said the work between Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts shows how traffic flow is affected by lights.

She said: “Totally not necessary as that roundabout works perfectly well. “The John Reid Road roundabout has been absolutely fine these past few months too.

“The council should really consider leaving those lights turned off after the roadworks are completed.

Keith Hurst Jnr said: “Even with the new housing, this roundabout will not need lights.

“The lights on Whitemare Pool create enough time for cars exiting Mill Lane to enter the roundabout.”