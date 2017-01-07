New information on how to donate to Bradley Lowery appeal

New information has been released by the family of cancer battler Bradley Lowery on how to donate to his appeal fund.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the five-year-old, who was last month told he has terminal neuroblastoma.

Bradley’s loving family have said that any funding he is not able to use to help prolong his life will be given to other youngsters with health problems.

Donations have so far been made to a Virgin Money page, but those running the appeal say a new Just Giving page has been set up to accept money.

A post on Bradley’s Facebook appeal page read: “As of the January 31 the Virgin page campaign will be finishing.

“We have set up a temporary funding option as there have still been quite a few donations coming though for Bradley’s treatment/or for his Best Christmas.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Hartlepool Round Table for giving us the tools over the last three years to allow us to fundraise through their Virgin Giving page.

“For future payments please use the link below to ensure payments go direct into Bradley’s trust account.

“If you would like the donations to be used for Bradley now, please state in the comments section on the crowdfunding page so we can keep that separate.

“Any funds not used for Bradley’s treatments will all go towards setting up the Bradley Lowery foundation in the future, to ensure we can help other children with their fundraising campaigns.”

The new donation page is available now at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.

Bradley, of Blackhall, is set to undergo antibody and chemotherapy treatment to prolong his life later this month.

Bradley was initially diagnosed with the illness four years ago, and fought off the cancer before it returned last year.

The story of his brave battle has touched the hearts of people around the world and following the news his cancer was terminal, the youngster was sent an astonishing 250,000 Christmas cards from well-wishers.