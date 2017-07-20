New lease of life for South Shields project hit by thieves

A vandal-hit project supporting disabled people is celebrating a new lease of life with an open day.

Heartless thieves smashed their way though gates to ransack the site used by Holder House Allotment Project, in March.

Holder House Allotment user's and staff ahead of weekend funday

They escaped with thousands of pounds of equipment and left behind a trail of destruction and damage.

But thanks to local people and buisinesse, staff and volunteers along with those who access the Whiteleas site, were able to clean up the damage and keep the project running.

The site, which provides gardening and woodwork opportunities, has also been revamped with new additions, including walkways and a patio complete with shelter.

Now, a Celebration Open Day on Saturday, funded with a celebration grant from the National Lottery, aims to showcase the project as well give people the chance to find out more.

All profits are fed back into the business to develop the service Anne Marie-Pape

Director Anne Marie-Pape said: “Fred Thompson, the chair of our company, and his colleague Bob Thompson have done some hands-on work on the site and they have worked with all the people and created a fully accessible area for people of all abilities to enjoy gardening and the open air.

“Going forward Holder House CIC is expanding its activities on offer and as well as the garden we will be offering activities in the community, for example a swimming, pool, gym, exercise classes, arts and crafts, courses and outings.

“We are a not for profit organisation and all profits are fed back into the business to develop the service and meet people’s needs.”

The work on the site and open day has been made possible with the help also from The People’s Angels, fundraising from Cleadon Social Club, donations of timber by James Southern at Southern Timber. Travis Perkins has also loaned equipment needed to enable the service users to carry out work on the site.

Holder House Allotment user's and staff ahead of weekend funday

Lottery funding has also allowed the project to work with the Creative Seed run by Garner and Sandy Harris, to create a spectacular finale spectacular for the day.

Mrs Marie-Pape added: “As well as people using their direct payments to access the service, we also rely on donations to keep us going.

“We have recently received a donation of £402 from Alison Cairns and the Darts League, South Shields, for which we are very grateful.”

Holder House Allotment Projects also has a weekend club for adults and children and an after school club on a Tuesday and Thursday.

Holder House Allotment user's and staff ahead of weekend funday

Gates to Saturady’s event open at 11am and it runs until 3pm.

Holder House Allotment user's and staff ahead of weekend funday

Holder House Allotment user's and staff ahead of weekend funday