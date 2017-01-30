New look for South Shields seafront pub

A seafront pub has re-opened its doors with a new look - and new owners - after a major revamp.

Managers, Stevie Murray and partner Natalie Hodgson are now set to welcome customers old and new to the New Crown, in Mowbray Road, South Shields, following the six-figure refurbishment.

I am excited to start a new chapter here. Stevie Murray

The pub was officially re-opened by former barmaid Dotty Dean - who worked at the bar for 28 years - as guest of honour.

Mr Murray, who has worked in the hospitality industry with Natalie for over eight years, said: “I am really excited to start a new chapter here at the New Crown. The place is looking fantastic so now I’m looking forward to meeting some our new locals and welcoming them back.”

As part of the six figure refurbishment the pub, which is now under a Marston’s Franchise agreement; has had a complete makeover both outside and in, and now also boasts a brand new food and drink menu. A

There is also a dedicated children-friendly family area with interactive booths and play area, a sports area with a pool table and sky sports TV and a re-vamped function room that can cater for large parties.

The couple are now getting set to host a Grand Launch Event party on Saturday, featuring live music from Lana and the Lost Boys.

For information on the pub and up and coming events visit Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Newcrownsouthshields

The pub, which is part of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, has been refurbished as part of an ongoing new build and refurbishment scheme to provide top quality pubs across Britain.