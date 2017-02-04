New memorial to honour Jarrow’s war heroes

Jarrow’s war heroes - in all conflicts - are to be remembered in new memorial.

The tribute, which will be placed on the wall of Jarrow Town Hall, next to the entrance, will be honour all those from the town who lost their lives serving their country.

Members of the Jarrow Community Area Forum (CAF) applied to South Tyneside Council for permission to install the plaque because it required special listed building consent.

Council bosses have agreed the new installation can go-ahead - as long as the plaque is made of grey welsh slate and any fixings must be made into the mortar joints so as not to damage the stonework.

Coun Jim Perry, chairman of the Jarrow CAF, said: “I am really pleased that the Jarrow Community Area Forum has been able to fund a permanent reminder of all of the men and women from Jarrow who have scarified their lives for their country during all conflicts.

“The memorial will serve as fitting lasting tribute to those members of the Jarrow community who laid down their lives for their friends, relatives and future generations.”

Coun Perry added: “People will be able to view the memorial for many years to come thanks to its public display outside of Jarrow Town Hall.”

The inscription on the memorial will read: “Dedicated to the memory of all the men and women who laid down their lives for their country during the many conflicts the United Kindon has experienced.”

A verse from Robert Laurence Binyon’s poem For The Fallen will then follow.

The memorial will also be able to hold a wreath underneath.