New plans to allow wildlife experts an amazing view into lives of birds

Wildlife watchers are set to get a better vantage point to spy on their feathered friends.

An application has been made for a building, which would be used for sand martins to nest, at Whitburn Point Nature Reserve in Coast Road.

The structure would also enable wildlife experts to monitor the birds.

If permission is granted by South Tyneside Council, the new addition would be next to the reserve’s pond.

Sand martins are so named because they nest in sandy river banks or sandy coastal cliffs.

Comments can be made on the plans until February 17, by visiting www.southtyneside,gov.uk and searching for application ‘ST/0072/17/FUL’.

A decision will be made in due course.