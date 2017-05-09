New project launched to boost IT skills of South Tyneside’s over 50s

A project aimed at boosting the computer skills of South Tyneside’s older generation has been launched.

‘Get Online’ by Age Concern Tyneside South has been made possible with the help of a £5,900 grant by housing provider Karbon Homes.

A lot of older people often have preconceptions about the internet, safety concerns or a lack of confidence. Sean Gladwin

The free six-week digital inclusion programmes aim to target those aged 50 and over living in Cleadon Park, Hebburn and South Shields.

It is hoped the sessions will help residents increase their confidence when it comes to computers and the internet, as well as access services to help them sustain their tenancies as well as

Each session will be tailored to meet the needs of residents and will also look at online banking, communicating online, shopping and ordering online as well as accessing local services and activities available throughout the borough.

Sean Gladwin, Chief Officer at ACTS, said: “A lot of older people often have preconceptions about the internet, safety concerns or a lack of confidence.

“The ‘Get Online’ project aims to provide community-based support and development from beginners to those more experienced in an informal, relaxed environment.

“All sessions are free and available to older residents living in the South Tyneside area. Each session will be tailored to meet the needs of those participating and delivered from three venues, two of which are based in the community making it even more accessible to residents.

“By working in partnership with Karbon Homes, we will be able to aid more residents to become digitally involved, helping them to access more of their services online.”

Karbon Homes was created through the merger of Isos Housing and Cestria Community Housing with Derwentside Homes. It started trading as one business last month.

Lindsey Porter, Community Involvement Officer at Karbon Homes, said: “We are pleased to be able to support this project, which will help our residents to become more digitally inclusive.

“There are over 500 Karbon Homes properties in South Tyneside that have residents aged 50 and over and who would benefit from this project so we will be working closely with Age Concern Tyneside South to target and inform those.

“Everyone who participates in the project will receive a bespoke programme, tailored for their own individual learning and development needs and we hope this will encourage residents to keep active, socialise and sustain their independence for longer.”

The sessions will be held at the following venues: Mondays from 1-3pm at Hebburn Central, in Glen Street; Wednesdays from 1-3pm at Cleadon Park Library, Prince Edward Road, South Shields and Thursdays from 10am until noon at Age Concern Tyneside South IT suite, Beach Road, South Shields.

Places are limited. To book a place, call Age Concern Tyneside South on 456 6903.