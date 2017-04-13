New role for man with major role in expanding BT’s South Tyneside’s operation

A man who played a major role in developing BT’s South Tyneside operation has been given a new senior role with the firm.

The telecoms giant, which employs hundreds of people at its South Shields site at Harton Quay, has made Simon Yellowley responsible for leading its public sector business in the North of England and overseeing a new strategic direction to increase local presence across the region.

He has worked at BT for 19 years, in which time he has built up a wealth of experience in BT’s public sector business – working on everything from consultancy to sales management and major deals such as BT South Tyneside.

Prior to joining BT, he spent eight years working in the public sector.

He will lead a team of 20, with a strategic focus on building local relationships with customers in the North of England such as local authorities, local NHS organisations, universities and housing associations.

BT has 300 Public Sector customers across the North of England and Simon will be focused on helping customers to connect, collaborate, integrate and transform citizen, patient, tenant and student services.

“BT’s technology and expertise can help the public sector reduce costs and drive efficiencies, as well as supporting them to take a more digital approach to their customers,” he said.

“Throughout the North of England, BT is making massive investments in technologies and innovations, customer service and, not least, fixed and mobile networks, which gives us a great opportunity to combine services for our public sector customers.

“We understand the need for the public sector to make more localised decisions which give the maximum benefit for the local people using their services.

“Having a team of people who live and work in the North of England and understand the landscape is going to be hugely advantageous. I’m proud to be leading the team and look forward to strengthening BT’s relationships with our colleagues in the public sector.”

Simon will work closely with BT’s regional boards in the North East, North West and Yorkshire & Humber.

North East board chairman, Farooq Hakim, said: “Simon has massive experience and a strong track record which will undoubtedly revitalise our public sector business and drive innovation.”