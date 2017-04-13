New safety measures on Jarrow estate get ‘Thumbs Up.’

Work to improve the road network on a South Tyneside estate has been given the “thumbs up” by residents.

New traffic calming measures including two new zebra crossings have been installed on the Scotch estate in Jarrow.

Work got underway in March after road safety concerns were raised by Independent Putting People First Coun for Bede Lee Hughes - in particular since roadworks started to upgrade the Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts and Leam Lane (A194).

The estate is currently bearing the brunt of the ongoing work with residents complaining drivers are using it as a rat run in a bid to avoid the queuing traffic.

The work, costing £7.5 million, aims to reduce accidents, ease congestion and improve traffic flows for motorists entering and leaving the borough at this key junction.

The scheme will involve widening both roundabouts and most of the dual carriageway in between from two to three lanes in both directions. It will also include flood alleviation works.

It will also see new pedestrian and cycle facilities including a new controlled crossing across Leam Lane and the closure of the Edinburgh Road exit onto Leam Lane to all traffic, except buses. However, entry will remain open to all vehicles.

Coun Hughes said: “The work started at the beginning of march. They still have one more zebra crossing to put in place, but the traffic is flowing freely.

“People will need to get used to the new road markings on the estate but everyone seems happy with what has been done.

“Praise where praise is due to the council’s highways department for a job well done.”

Coun Hughes added: “The issues around the roads on the Scotch estate formed part of my campaign as people were concerned at the estate being used as a rat run.

“Hopefully, when the roadworks on the A194 are completed it will calm down.

“There are still ongoing concerns from residents in relation to the closure of the Edinburgh Road exit which I am continuing to look at.”