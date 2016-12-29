New South Shields crossing aims to keep pupils safe

Children at a school in South Tyneside are being kept safer by a new puffin crossing on a busy road.

The new traffic light-controlled Puffin crossing on Laygate Road, South Shields, has been installed to help children and parents from nearby Laygate Community School to cross the road safely as part of improvements to help create a safer route to the school.

As part of the council’s ongoing commitment to create a safer environment in the borough the existing zebra crossing was upgraded to a Puffin crossing.

Coun Ed Malcolm, who represents the Simonside and Rekendyke ward, said: “The safety of our young people crossing the borough’s roads is of paramount importance.

“Laygate Community School’s head teacher and parents approached me with their safety concerns regarding this very busy road and I am happy to say that, through the successful implementation of this scheme, school’s and parents’ concerns have been addressed.”

He added: The crossing is now up and running for both pupils and local residents to use.”

To further ensure the children’s safety the council has provided Laygate Community School pupils with leaflets which explain how the new crossing works and how to use it safely.

Shelley Metcalfe, deputy head teacher at Laygate Community School, said: “The new crossing is a huge source of reassurance for the parents and carers of pupils, particularly those parents whose children walk home on their own.

Parents have raised their concerns about the crossing a number of times and we are very grateful to Coun Malcolm for supporting the school.”