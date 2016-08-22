New South Shields new venue offers a great story

A world of fun, fantasy and adventure awaits young visitors to a new iconic building in South Shields.

A magical world of fun, fantasy and adventure awaits young visitors to The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, in South Shields Market Place.

Children will be able to lose themselves in the depths of a jungle, under the sea or in outer space thanks to a completely immersive story telling experience.

StoryWorld will bring books to life with stunning backdrop projections, sound effects and a vibrating floor.

StoryWorld is one of the innovative facilities in The Word designed to provide children and young people with exciting opportunities to learn, engage and discover using the latest technology.

Councillor Alan Kerr, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “Instilling a love of reading and books in young children is one of the best gifts you can give them.

“The Word celebrates the written word in all its forms and aims to inspire creative ideas and create a legacy of literacy skills.

“StoryWorld is a fabulous facility that will absolutely delight youngsters. It will really stimulate their imagination and transport them into a magical world.”

The storyteller will be able to enhance the story by using nine themed backdrops with bespoke illustrations, including a forest, under the sea, princess castle, fantasy wizard and winter wonderland can be projected as scenes in which to set the story.

The space, which will be on the second floor of the venue, will also be used by OpenZone to support curricular activity with local school groups.

OpenZone, which will be moving from its existing location into The Word, will be able to provide up to 60 pupils at a time with the opportunity to use ICT to enhance their learning experience, develop new ICT skills and make their own computer games as part of the computing curriculum.

The Word, which will open to the public on October 22, will offer an exciting and inspirational celebration of the written word through a rolling programme of high quality exhibitions, events and workshops.

A spectacular exhibition about world-famous film director Sir Ridley Scott will launch the venue. The fascinating display will showcase six of his most well-known movies: Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Robin Hood, Thelma and Louise and The Martian.