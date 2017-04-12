New store for former South Shields pub site

A well-known pub on a South Tyneside estate is to be transformed into a frozen food store.

Heron Foods has announced it has taken over the site of the Red Duster in Whiteleas Way in South Shields.

The new store, selling frozen and chilled goods, will create ten new jobs when it opens for business in the near future.

Commercial Director, of the company based in Melton, Mike Igoe, said: “We are building on our great value reputation and improving our offer to customers in South Shields.

“We’ve an expanded range of chilled, frozen and everyday groceries, supplemented with a tailored number of customer services.

“We’ll be will marking the official opening, to be announced soon, with a special event and we’ll be giving away free chocolate cakes to our first 250 sweet-toothed customers.”

News of the new store has been welcomed by the councillors for the area.

Whiteleas Councillor, Coun Ernest Gibson said: “We are delighted to welcome Heron Foods to the area.

“We’re also pleased the hairdressers to the rear of the building will be remaining.

“Over recent years there has been a decline in the community pub and residents have raised concerns over the venue.

“We think the new store will help to breathe new life into the area and increase footfall which can only be a good thing for our local shops too.”

Heron Foods’ first store opened in 1979 in Hull expanding across the country. The company employs 3,500 people within its stores and store support centre.