New Sunderland away kit unveiled by great, great grandson of SAFC founder

Sunderland's new away kit has been unveiled - by a descendant of Black Cats' founder James Allan.

Fan Brendan O’Donnell was the first to sport the new-look shirt as he took up his place in the crowd at last night’s game against Derby, and his connection to the club is one that goes back to its very beginnings.

Brendan is the great, great grandson of James Allan, the Scottish schoolteacher who founded Sunderland AFC in 1879.

He was was invited to help to launch the new away kit, tying in with the tagline "our future is rooted in our history", and wore the shirt at the Stadium of Light yesterday as a teaser for fans.

Brendan said: "I’m so proud of the link with Sunderland AFC that we have from my great, great granddad and we love coming up to Sunderland, to the city and to the stadium to watch the team play.

"I'm equally proud to have been asked to take part in the campaign for the away kit; it was a real honour and the kit is fantastic."

The new kit features a light blue shirt, shorts and socks, a colour which the club says has proven to be popular with Sunderland fans in the past.

Sponsor Dafabet's logo features in white and yellow, along with a woven club crest and embroidered adidas logo.

The kit is available to order online now at safc.com and buy from Monday at club stores at the Stadium of Light, Debenhams in Sunderland and The Galleries, Washington.

The stores will be open from 7am on Monday morning, with a funfair and entertainment will be on offer outside the Stadium of light store between 10am and 2pm.