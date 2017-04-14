New swim school set to make a splash in community

A new swim school is hoping to make waves by offering fun swim sessions for children and adults alike.

Swimfun North East has been set up by swim instructor Michelle Harrison, who hopes the club will engage communities on both Tyneside and Wearside.

Swimfun North East swimming club. Director Michelle Harrison and assistant director Sarah Doyle (R).

The weekly sessions are set to kick off on Wednesday, April 26 at Keelman’s Way School, Hebburn, and Farringdon Community Academy in Sunderland.

Miss Harrison, 42, from Hebburn, said setting up the school along with assistant director Sarah Doyle is a dream come true.

She said: “It is open to everybody in the community, both children and adults, with ages starting from three. “I have been involved in swimming all of my life, starting out aged five and used to swim competitively.

“I am a qualified swim instructor and worked as one before I went into my professional career in senior education management.

“I worked in that field for a 13 years before I was made redundant.”

She added: “I wanted to do something fun and be involved in the community, so I decided to set up the swim school.

“Swimming is a passion of mine and I am really excited about the new venture.”

Sessions will run at Keelman’s Way School on Campbell Park Road in Hebburn on Wednesday’s.

Children sessions will run from 3.45pm to 7.15pm.

Adult sessions will run from 7.15pm to 8pm.

The Sunderland sessions will be held at Farringdon Community Academy on Allendale Road on Tuesday’s and Friday’s. Children’s sessions will run from 4pm to 7pm and adult sessions will run from 7pm to 8pm.

Sessions will cost £7 each or a total of £84 from April 26 until the end of term in July.

For more information call: 07817454940 or email: mv.harrison@hotmail.co.uk