New TripAdvisor-style service to monitor health care in South Tyneside

Patients in South Tyneside are being offered the chance to rate the quality of their health care on a new ‘TripAdvisor’ style feedback service.

The independent patient champion Healthwatch South Tyneside has set up the new Feedback Centre on its website to enable people using local healthcare services to comment on their experiences.

The new online engagement tool enables patients to share stories about services they have been using, like GP practices, pharmacists, hospitals, care homes, dentists, opticians and ambulances.

They can also read other peoples’ experiences of particular services.

Service users can also submit comments for the Feedback Centre via feedback postcards, emails and by telephone.

All positive comments will be passed on to service providers, and where issues have been raised, Healthwatch South Tyneside will contact service providers to give them the right to reply and also investigate.

Sue Taylor, chairwoman of Healthwatch South Tyneside, said: “The more feedback we receive, the more accurate a picture can be built of what is working well, and which services needs improving.

“This will encourage health and social care providers to reward good practice, as well as identify and rectify any problems patients may encounter. Your voice really could make a difference.”

One reviewer recently gave Dr Muchall & Partners at Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields five stars - the top rating.

They wrote: “Don’t wait too long for appointments. Nothing is too much bother.”

Healthwatch South Tyneside was launched in 2013 as part of a national network to give users of health and social care services a powerful voice

It works with users of local NHS and social care services to hear about their experiences, identify any issues or problems and help generate improvements.

Healthwatch South Tyneside has the power to enter and view services and influences how services are set up and commissioned by having a seat on the local health and wellbeing board.

It also produces reports which influence the way services are designed and delivered, provides information, advice and support about local services, and passes information and recommendations to Healthwatch England and the Care Quality Commission.

To leave feedback visit healthwatchsouthtyneside.co.uk.