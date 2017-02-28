New war memorial to be unvieled in South Tyneside

People are being invited to attend the official unveiling of a new war memorial in South Tynside.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, will lead a service to mark the public unveiling of the All Wars Memorial at Jarrow Town Hall on Saturday.

Coun Jim Perry

The plaque, located on the front of Jarrow Town Hall, will serve as a permanent reminder of all the men and women from Jarrow, who have sacrificed their lives for their country during all conflicts.

The Mayor, who will lay a wreath as a mark of respect during the service, said: “The people of South Tyneside, young and old, always greatly support events such as this and as Mayor, I am honoured to be unveiling this new war memorial.

“This plaque will provide the town with a lasting legacy to all of those local people who have fought bravely and died in conflicts around the world. It will also provide the community with place where they can pay their respects and reflect.

“It will be a poignant event, giving residents the opportunity to honour our local heroes and the sacrifices they made for their country and local community.”

The new memorial has been funded through the Jarrow Community Area Forum.

Forum chairman, Coun Jim Perry, said: “I am really pleased that the Jarrow Community Area Forum has been able to fund a permanent reminder of all of the men and women from Jarrow who have scarified their lives for their country during all conflicts.

“People will be able to view the memorial for many years to come thanks to its public display outside of Jarrow Town Hall.”

The ceremony takes place at 11am.