New way for ladies to exercise at South Shields centre

Women are being given a new way to exercise and socialise with the launch of a walking netball club.

New fortnightly sessions in the game will take place at Westoe Crown Community Hub starting on Wednesday May 10.

The idea was put into action by Janet Wylie after she contacted Nick Roberts - manager at the hub in Sea Winnings Way.

Mrs Wylie said: “The group is open to women of any age, size, shape and ability.

“We are hoping the group will be as much about socialising as exercising.”

She added: “To help us get started, Nick has bought some brand new netball posts, netballs and bibs.”

Walking Netball is a slowed down version of the game and is suitable for people of all ages and abilities.

The game has evolved following a growing demand for walking sports.

Rules from the original game have been adapted and include a player must have at least part of one foot in contact with the court at all times, an extra being allowed when receiving the ball in a bid to improve the momentum of the game and a player can take two steps when receiving the ball.

The rules also allow for an extra second being added while a player has the ball - to increase the decision making time - to encourage improved ball placement. A player has fou seconds to pass or shoot.

The sessions run from 4.30pm til 6pm and cost £3.

To register an interest, contact Janet Wylie on 455 4830, 07954413542 or email 54janetw@gmail.com.

People can also leave their details at the hub.