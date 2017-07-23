Newcastle fan jumps off pub roof, fractures both heels, and still goes to the game!

Have your say

A Newcastle United fan seriously injured himself leaping off a pub roof - and still made it to a pre-season friendly match!

The supporter, who has not been named, was pictured on the Twitter account of Preston North End football officer Pc Paul Elliott.

His Tweet said: "Ultimate Geordie jumps off roof of the boozer...suspected fractured heels...still goes the game! We don't condone this behaviour #NUFC."

A later message from the same account said: "The Kings Arms pub Garstang soon to be renamed The Geordie's Heels."

There was little sympathy for the fan on the social networking page.

Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) said: The pain will kick in once the booze has worn off;)"

Action from the Preston North End v Newcastle United game. Pic: PA.

And Gus (@angusbudden) Tweeted: "Believe it or not, but this is who I chose as my best man to look after me during the stag/wedding! I'm screwed!"

Daniel Hooley (@DanielH19) saw the funny side, commenting: "If he'd brought his boots he'd still get game time ahead of Colback."

Yesterday's game at Deepdale between Preston North End and Rafa's Benitez's Newcastle ended in a 1-1 draw.

