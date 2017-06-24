Newsreader Pam Royle ‘sad’ after theft of charity bear from South Shields shop

Newsreader Pam Royle has told of her sadness after a unique teddy bear fashioned out of her clothes was stolen from a charity shop in South Shields.

The bear was taken from the Save The Children shop, in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, on Tuesday.

The bear was fashioned out of the clothes of ITV newsreader Pam Royle.

It was to be raffled off to raise funds for the charity.

Treena Marshall, who made the bear, has since created another one from the clothes donated by Pam, to ensure the raffle will continue.

Pam, a newsreader for ITV, said: “I am really sad to hear about the theft of the Pam Royle bear.

“I immediately rang the Save the Children shop and spoke to May, the manager.

“She told me that she and the volunteers there are all shocked that someone would take the bear and they are really upset by what has happened.

“I am delighted to say that Treena is going to be making another bear out of clothes I donated.

“I am very grateful to her for doing that.

“The bears she creates are adorable and full of character.

“I just hope that the bear that has gone missing has gone to a good home where she will be well looked after and happy.”

Volunteers at the Save The Children shop at The Nook had been left devastated by the theft.

The bear had been on display for about two weeks when the incident took place, and its certificate of authentication was also taken.

Workers at the shop are hoping Pam’s bear will be the first of a series of memory bears to be raffled off for the charity.

They are asking other well-known faces to come forward and donate between three and five items of clothing.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information on the theft of the original Pam Royle bear.

Anyone who knows of its whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 with the reference 277 14/06/17.